Pigeon and Poodle - Redon Soap Pump - Shiny Nickel

Update your bathroom accessories with this gorgeous Redon soap dispenser from Pigeon and Poodle. This stunning soap dispenser is inspired by the art deco era with a rustic finish and ribbed texture. Made from metal with a pump mechanism for ultimate ease of use, this is the perfect finishing touch to any bathroom or kitchen. Coordinate with matching bathroom accessories to complete the look. Key features: * Material: metal * Dimensions: D6.4xH17.8cm * Silver nickel finish * Ribbed texture * Art deco influences