redmond 4 slice toaster retro stainless steel toasters with bagel defrost cancel function, 6 browning settings, green, st033

1.5 inch Extra-Wide Slots: REDMOND 4 slice toaster comes with food grade 18/8 stainless steel body. 1.5inch 4 slot extended heating surface allows for a wide variety of items to be toasted such as waffle, Muffin, bagel, etc. 6 Shade Settings: 6 level adjustable brown settings from light to dark to meet everyone's taste, 1650W high power & 360baking mode will toast on both sides evenly and get hot fast Basic Toasting Features:3 Basic functions with Bagel/Defrost/Cancel. Solid high lift lever, fulfill different tastes at the same time. It would pop up automatically when bread is ready. More safer Easy to Use & Clean: This 4 slice toaster makes 2 toasters in one to save your time for toasting. You can make your breakfast more easily. 2 removable crumb trays make cleaning quickly and cord wrap storage makes no mess Warranty: End User Preferred/ ETL certificated, our worry-free 12-month warranty, and friendly customer service. A great gift for housewarming, Christmas, birthday, wed