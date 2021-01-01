RedEnvelope Personalized Floral Blossoms Premium Canvas Wall Art - 18x24 - Name

Advertisement
Evoking country gardens and genteel watercolors, this gracious design will enchant her—with its softly shaded hues and your touching sentiment. It’s perfect for the woman who loves romantic novels, fresh flower displays and afternoon tea with friends. Exclusively from RedEnvelope. Available in Canvas or Framed Print Canvas is stretched over a solid wood frame and is available in 3 sizes: Standard wrap 18"Wx24"H or Premium gallery wrap: 12"Wx16"H or 18"Wx24"H. Framed art is available in espresso, black or white. Measures 11"Wx14"H. Your choice of 3 personalization designs: Title/Message, Name or Initial Personalize Title/Message design with any title up to 10 characters and 2 line message up to 28 characters on the first line and up to 18 characters on the second line. Personalize Name design with any name up to 10 characters. Personalize Initial design with any initial. Item cannot be gift boxed