Howard Miller Redding Mantel-Clocks, Oak Yorkshire
MANTEL CLOCK: The ReddingMantel Clock features Oak Yorkshire finish on select hardwoods and veneers to compliment your home decor. Place it above your fireplace in the living room for a classic decorative piece. Made in the USA. DURABLE: This clock has a sturdy frame to relieve stress in a busy household. This timepiece has Arabic numerals and chapter ring to stand out over the polished brass-finished dial. It includes decorative egg-and-dart molding around the base, and rare olive ash burl overlays on front. CHIMES: Easily tell time with the key-wound, single-chime movement that plays the Westminster chime to strike each hour. An industry exclusive dual-ratchet winding arbor ensures safe movement winding. Use the chime silence option to place anywhere in the house. DIMENSIONS: The height of this clock is 10.75 inches (27 cm), with a width of 17.5 inches (44 cm) and a depth of 6.5 inches (17 cm). It is powered by key-wound, single-chime movement with four brass-finished feet. Arched glass top allows view of the intricate brass clock movement. HOWARD MILLER: Founded in 1926 and still family-owned in its third generation, Howard Miller is the world’s leading clock company and a respected brand name in fine specialty furnishings such as curio cabinets, wine and bar furnishings, custom storage cabinets, and SmartMoves adjustable height desks.