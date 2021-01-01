From global citizens
Recycling: Might Help, Can't Hurt Premium T-Shirt
Recycling reduces the need for extracting, refining and processing raw materials all of which create air and water pollution. As recycling saves energy it also reduces greenhouse gas emissions, which helps to tackle climate change. Recycling is the process of converting waste materials into new materials and objects. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.