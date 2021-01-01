Urban Renewal Recycled Utility Patch Jean

Updated vintage jeans featuring one-of-a-kind patched detailing. Each is unique & will vary from what's pictured. About Urban Renewal Recycled. Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care. Cotton Machine wash Made in the USA Size + Fit. Model is 5'9" and wearing size Medium Measurements taken from size Medium Rise: 11" Inseam: 32" Leg opening: 7.5"