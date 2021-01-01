From urban renewal
Urban Renewal Recycled Tri-Color Denim Short
Advertisement
Dyed denim shorts updated by Urban Renewal for a unique update on a vintage classic. Each is one-of-a-kind & will vary from what's pictured. About Urban Renewal Recycled. Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care. Cotton Machine wash Made in the USA Size + Fit. This item is vintage and does not follow modern sizing. For the best fit, please measure your waist and order based on the below sizing XS: 26"-27" waist S: 28"-29" waist M: 30"-31" waist L: 32"-33" waist XL: 34" waist Model is 5'9" and wearing size Small Measurements taken from size Large Rise: 13" Inseam: 2" Leg opening: 11.5"