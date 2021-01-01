From ace
Recycled Taupe Leather Tote Bag ACE
Advertisement
The eco-friendly ACE Tote Bag made from recycled waste is designed to hold everything for your active day, from gym to work, for business trips or friend getaways. With plenty of room, a padded laptop compartment, a secure interior zipper pocket, 4 interior mesh pockets and a bottle holder, this carryall keeps you organized with a sporty-chic edge. Lightweight, but resilient, with a removable shoulder strap for handsfree convenience and padded handles for maximum comfort, wear it as a cross-body, shoulder or hand accessory. The zip-top closure ensures maximum security meanwhile the drawstring closure allows different shapes for different looks. Made of recycled waste for Active, Chic & Eco souls! Composition: Body material made of premium Italian ECONYL® regenerated nylon from ocean and landfill waste. Crafted in Portugal. Features: Zip-top closure for total safety Drawstring closure for different shapes Padded laptop compartment holds a 13.3" laptop (32.5 x 22.7 cm laptop) 1 interior zip pocket 4 interior mesh pockets 1 interior mesh pocket for bottle Adjustable and detachable shoulder strap Padded handles Includes an extra shoes/clothes pouch Washable Water resistant Product care: To remove stains, use a gentle brush with eco-friendly mild detergent. You can wash the bags in the washing machine on a delicate program, max 30 degrees with a mild detergent. If your bag become wet, let it air dry naturally. Never put your bag in the dryer nor iron it. Take care when wearing dark colored clothes, typically leather or jeans which can sometimes bleed onto light colored bags. Don't over stuff your bags or fill them with heavy or sharp-edged objects. ACE is proud to be: Recycled & Recyclable - Vegan - Ethically made - 1% for the Planet member Recycled Taupe Leather Tote Bag ACE