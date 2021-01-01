From missguided
Recycled Tall Pink Highwaisted High Leg Thong Bikini Bottoms
Advertisement
Calling all taller ballers. Shop our missguided tall range, for babes 5”7 and over highwaisted thong bikini bottoms in a high leg fit. Made from pre or post-consumer polyester waste which can include plastic bottles and textile waste, the production of this fibre uses less energy and water and produces less waste. Tall Fit Main: 82% Polyester 18% Elastane Lining: 95% Polyester 5% Elastane barbara wears a UK size 8 / EU size 36 / US size 4 please note: product is non-returnable without hygiene strip