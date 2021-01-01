From agolde
AGOLDE Recycled Leather Relaxed Boot Pant in Black. - size 31 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32)
50% recycled leather 30% polyurethane 10% viscose 10% poly. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Leather fabric. 14 at the knee breaks to 15 at the leg opening. AGOL-WP18. A181-1285. Based in downtown Los Angeles, AGOLDE is a premium denim label dedicated to highlighting youth culture throughout the decades. Instead of simply replicating your favorite styles from the past, they set out to recreate them with a contemporary approach in mind. The styles may emit an irreverent attitude, but AGOLDE is serious when it comes to quality. They use only the most innovative fabrics sourced from around the world and facilitate all product development to create denim of the highest caliber.