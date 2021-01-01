From french home
FRENCH HOME Recycled Glass 3-Piece Birch Salad Bowl & Olive Wood Servers Set in Clear /Olive Wood at Nordstrom Rack
Function and design meet in our French Home "Birch" serving bowl and set of premium olive wood salad servers, inspired by the simple beauty of nature. French Home's Glassware is hand made out of recycled glass in Valencia Spain and adds organic style and European creativity to your table. Our glass is sturdy and durable and is great for indoor and outdoor use. Our repurposed olive wood servers are manufactured in the Mediterranean region. olive wood is beautiful and durable with a tight grain which makes it perfect for all cooking and serving uses. . 3-piece set. Color: clear/olive wood. 3.2 quart bowl capacity. Dishwasher safe. Made in Spain Set includes:. Salad Bowl: 12" W x 4" H. x2 Servers: 12" Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Dishwasher safe Recycled glass, olive wood