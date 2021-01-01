From urban renewal
Urban Renewal Recycled Cropped Abstract Shirt
Printed vintage shirt sourced by Urban Renewal and updated to feature a cropped fit. Each is one-of-a-kind & will vary from what's pictured. About Urban Renewal Recycled. Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care. Assorted vintage materials Hand wash Made in the USA Size + Fit. Model is 5'9" and wearing size S/M Measurements taken from size S/M Chest: 40" Length: 16"