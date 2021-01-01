Our Empathy Runner Sweatshirt with a printed design is a kind reminder to "keep on moving" - The world can get quiet stagnant at times, which can be completely out of our control. Instead of allow the noise of the world to get you down, try & turn it around by remember that we always have the control in life, only if we are willing to "keep on moving" This relaxed unisex style is the perfect throw-on medium weight poly/cotton blend, ideal for transpersonal wear. Gentle cold machine wash with like colours Do NOT soak or bleach Do NOT tumble dry Do NOT iron print Turn garment INSIDE-OUT to ensure artwork stays at it's highest quality Recycled Grey Cotton Empathy Runner Sweatshirt XS Element Empathy