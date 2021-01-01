From go as u.r
Recycled Brass Gel To Milk H2O Free Cleanser 200ml go as u.r
Advertisement
Cleanse, nourish and protect your skin in one go. Formulated exclusively with precious nourishing oils, including canola, camelina and, rosehip, this H2O-free cleanser, boasting new hydration technology, boosts the skin's moisture level and gently exfoliates. - Gently exfoliates - Soothes, nourishes and protects - Instant glow PhytoDefense TM, with magnolia grandiflora and rosemary extracts, soothes and softens your skin. This natural (> 98%) and scientifically -proven formula gives your skin an instant glow! Rinse and shine! Dermatologically tested. "fresh mind" is a herbal -based scent with a fresh green top note (Moroccan mint, green tea) and a herbal aromatic base. Apply gently to dry skin, then activate with water to transform into a milky emulsion. Massage into your skin in a a circular motion, then rinse off thoroughly. Avoid the eye area. Suitable for even the most sensitive skin. Go for any routine you like. Go as u.r. Ingredients: Glycerin, Canola Oil, Isostearyl Isostearate, Olus Oil, Squalane, Sucrose Palmitate, Glycine Soja Oil (Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil), Rosa Canina Seed Extract (Rosa Canina (Rosehip) Seed Extract), Parfum (Fragrance), Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Sucrose Stearate, Brassica Campestris Seed Oil (Brassica Campestris (Rapeseed) Seed Oil), Dimethylmethoxy Chromanol, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract (Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract), Dicaprylyl Ether, DLimonene, Lauryl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil), Magnolia Grandiflora Bark Extract, Citral, Citric Acid. Recycled Brass Gel To Milk H2O Free Cleanser 200ml go as u.r