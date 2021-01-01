Using custom-made entirely white corrugated cardboard, Scraplights White shades abstract and elevate the layered cardboard aesthetic that Graypants has been carefully evolving since their beginning. This radical departure from the traditional Scraplights line is precision cut by advanced machinery, assembled by hand using non-toxic adhesive, and treated with a non-toxic fire retardant coating. For use in a dry location. Clean with a dry duster or compressed air. Shades are non-toxic, handmade, and manufactured using responsible practices. Recycled White Ausi8 Pendant Graypants