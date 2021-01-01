The Albacore is a round unisex frame featuring a keyhole bridge and handcrafted detail. Our gold polarised-mirrored lenses are perfect for enhancing both sunny and cloudy conditions. We like to think we've fused the best of UK design and top Italian craftsmanship so you no longer have to choose between style and sustainability. Created with recycled plastic and rescued fishing nets, every pair supports the clean up of oceans and water systems all over the world. UVA and UVB Protection Guaranteed. UVA and UVB Protection. Lightweight and highly flexible material. Recycled Black Albacore Polarised Mirror Sunglasses Coral Eyewear