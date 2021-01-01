From 1-800-flowers
Recuerdos de Por Vida Large
Flower Delivery: This colorful bouquet will help create recuerdos de por vida on su día especial! Crafted by our expert florists from hermosa roses, lilies and sunflowers in a classic cylinder vase, its beauty and encanto will help you express yourself perfectly, no matter how far apart you are. Feliz cumpleaños! Our florists hand-design each arrangement, so colors, varieties and container may vary due to local availability All-around arrangement of hot pink roses and carnations, orange Asiatic lilies and Peruvian lilies (alstroemeria), Athos poms, sunflowers and lavender stock; accented with variegated pittosporum To ensure lasting beauty, lilies may arrive in bud form, and will fully bloom over the next few days Artistically designed in an elegant glass cylinder vase; measures 6"H Large arrangement measures approximately 13"H x 13"L Medium arrangement measures approximately 12"H x 12"L Small arrangement measures approximately 11"H x 11"L Great for Everyday