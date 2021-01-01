From savvy footwear
Rectangular Stretch Spandex Table Cover Fitted Tablecloth for Party Tradeshows Vendors(4 ft. Gold)
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Spandex table cover. GSM. 200 (A measure of the weight and thickness of the fabric).The weight of the item is 1.8 lbs. It is a thick fabric, very durable. It will not be so thin as to see the legs of the table inside. Size:23"W x 4'L x 23"H,Polyester Blend.100% Four-way stretch spandex material. How to Care: Easy Care, Spandex Oblong rectangular stretch table covers are wrinkle free, Washable or Machine wash warm and tumble dry at low temperature. Remove items from the dryer as soon as the tumbling cycle is completed. Ironing not required. Uses: Spandex stretch table cover cloth use for Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Hannukkah, Thanksgiving, Wedding, parties, celebrations or any special event. Our table cloth can be used on the dessert tabledisplay tablebuffet tableDJ table etc. It works better than traditional tablecloths, When used outdoors, this tablecloth won't slip around or billow with wind, it is not easy to stick small crumbs. *