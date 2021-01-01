From ivy bronx
Rectangular Coffee Table, High Gloss Black Sofa Side End Table With Drawer For Home Living Room Furniture, 37.4*23.6*12.4Inch
Advertisement
Feature:1. Made of MDF and chipboard material with sturdy construction.2. This table is durable to serve the weight capacity as high as 75kg / 165.3lb.3. Contemporary style, designed with simple by special construction, the table will be the perfect match to any sofa or furniture in your living room.4. Finished with high gloss, the table is full of elegance in appearance, it is practical and easy to be cleaned and maintain during daily life.5. Decorate your living room with this modern coffee table, it is the great taste for your home decoration, and you will find it a perfect platform to invite your friends for a drink and the highlights of your living room.Specification:Condition: 100% Brand NewItem Type: Coffee TableMaterial: MDF/ChipboardColor: BlackWeight Capacity: 75kg / 165.3lbProduct Size: As Shown in PictureWeight: Approx. 31450g / 1109.4ozPackage List:1 x Coffee Table1 x Accessories Kit1 x Assembly Manual1 x LED Light KitNote:1. Please allow 0-2 cm error due to manual measurement. Thanks for your understanding.2. Monitors are not calibrated same, item color displayed in photos may be showing slightly different from the real object. Please take the real one as standard.3. Please kindly note that this product needs to be assembled by yourself.