40" Rectangular Bordeaux Trough Rectangular Planter Black - Mayne

The Bordeaux Trough Planter offers up the right balance of style and durability that you should expect from a high quality polyethylene product. The trough design has a narrow footprint making it the ideal choice for privacy dividers or barriers for outdoor living spaces and patios. Double wall design, and textured finish for increased durability. The weather-proof and ultra-tough construction allows you to enjoy your planter all year long with very little winter preparation. The soil capacity is 17.5 Gallons (66 Liters). The UV inhibitors within the resin allows for a long lasting fade-free performance. Designed for year round indoor or outdoor use. Color: Black.