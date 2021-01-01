Rectangular 8 - Person 43.3'' Long Dining Set with Cushions

Want to enjoy a lazy afternoon in your backyard or patio? This nine-piece dining set is a must-have for your outdoor ensemble! Crafted from a steel frame, it features weatherproof and UV stabilized PE rattan that’s designed to stand up to sunshine beating down and rainstorms rolling through. The square table accommodates up to eight with 4 chairs and 4 stools, while all of them are each equipped with a waterproof cushion. A perfect choice for outdoor enjoyment at any time! Frame Color: Gray, Cushion Color: Gray