The Steel Frame Elevated Dog Bed from Pet Adobe is the perfect place for your furry friend to rest after a long walk, a day of play, or just quality time with the family. It features a sturdy powder-coated steel frame, a mesh panel sewn into the water-resistant canvas fabric for ventilation, skid-resistant feet for extra stability during movement, and a carry bag for compact storage and portability. This cozy pet cot is easy to assemble and just as easy to spot clean with soap and water. Pet Pal Navy Rectangular 30-in x 24-in Bed (For Small To Medium) Polyester in Blue | 797585CTO