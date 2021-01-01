23 Gal. Black Rectangle Touchless Step-On Plastic Trash Can With Black Lid

Great in large kitchens and break rooms, but also perfect for placement along walls in garages, workshops, hotel, and warehouses, Tuffiom's Plastic Step-Operated Hinged-Top Trash Can give you and your employees, co-workers, and visitors a reliable, hands-free way to dispose of everyday trash and garbage. The integrated lid helps keep smells contained when shut and lifts easily when you step on the commercial-grade pedal at the front of the base. Take the next step towards a better waste bin today! Color: Beige