Recreation Therapist Christmas Rainbow Therapeutic Tote Bag

This cute Christmas recreation therapist design features a rainbow in Xmas colors with a star graphic. It is a perfect recreation therapy design for men or women with a therapeutic recreation therapist job. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.