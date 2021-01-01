From dr. scholl's
Dr. Scholl's Recreation
Advertisement
The lightweight, flexible construction of the Dr. Scholl's Recreation moves with you and features a slip-on fit with stretch binding. Features soft textile linings made from eco-conscious materials and Insole Technology that offers an anatomical cushioned footbed for all-day comfort and support. Lightweight, flexible construction moves with you. Sport slip-on sandal with decorative straps and 1 3/4 inch sole. Stretch binding and hook-and-loop straps for easy on/off. Round open toe. Branding on upper. Leather and fabric upper. Polyester lining and insole. Rubber outsole. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.