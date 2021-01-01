From silver buffalo
Silver Buffalo Recreation City of Pawnee Ceramic Mug, 1 Count (Pack of 1), Parks and Rec
LARGE COFFEE MUG: Our novelty ceramic coffee mug holds 20-ounces of your favorite beverage and keeps it at a comfortable temperature, This officially licensed mug featuring the City of Pawnee's logo on the front and the Parks and Recreation logo on the back of a white mug with blue interior DURABLE AND STURDY: Our ceramic novelty coffee mug is perfect for hot or cold beverages, is BPA-free, toxin-free, microwave safe and top-shelf dishwasher safe and great for the Parks and Recreation fan MULTIPLE USES: Not just for coffee, our novelty coffee mug can also be used as a paperweight, storage for pens or loose change, or even mug cakes OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Have confidence knowing you are purchasing an officially licensed large novelty coffee mug from Silver Buffalo MAKES A GREAT GIFT: This large novelty ceramic coffee mug makes a great gift for all The Silver Buffalo fans in your life; whether its for girls, boys, kids or adults, they will feel like they are hanging-ten while keeping hydrated, Manufacturer: Silver Buffalo