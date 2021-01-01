Reclaimed Pine and Metal Gibson Dining Table by World Market

Kitchen Furniture -The Gibson dining table is handcrafted with reclaimed pine sourced from farming community outside of Beijing. The repurposed wood of old pine doors makes each piece truly one of a kind. Some feature intricate iron embellishments, some were once lively colors like red or yellow and some can be traced back hundreds of years. The table's hand-forged metal base adds a stunning visual contrast to the organic feel of the tabletop. Also could be used for furniture,home decor,decor,tables,dining table,dining room furniture,kitchen table,extension table. By Cost Plus World Market.57001553