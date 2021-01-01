From veja
Veja Recife Sneaker in Extra White/Emeruade, Size IT 40
Veja Recife Sneaker in Extra White/Emeruade, Size IT 40: We fall in love with every sneaker Veja dreams up. Why? They’re always made with sustainable materials (like wild rubber harvested by generational family co-ops of rubber tappers, organic cotton, recycled polyester, and ChromeFree leather), and they’re always cute. Recife is a crisp white style, accented with an emerald heel tab and finished with Velcro straps—a playful-meets-chic design that’s easy in every way. Upper: 100% ChromeFree leather; Lining: 100% recycled polyester; Sole: 100% rubber Made in Brazil.