From cuisinart
Cuisinart Rechargeable Salt/Pepper/Spice Mill
The Cuisinart rechargeable salt, pepper and spice mill is a great new way to spice up any meal! The Cuisinart new single mill design allows you to grind sea salt, peppercorns, and other spices at the touch of a button. The single mill has 2 grinding containers, one on top and one on the bottom of the unit. Simply store your sea salt, peppercorns, or favorite dried spices in the containers and press the on/off button to operate. To grind from the other side, simply turn the unit over and continue grinding. The single rechargeable stainless steel mill rests comfortably in the charging base, ensuring that the unit is fully charged and ready to grind. Adjusts from fine to coarse grinds quickly and easily for perfect results!