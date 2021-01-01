Rose gold PVD stainless steel case with a white leather strap. Fixed rose gold PVD bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. ETA 901.001 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 29 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 8 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Calvin Klein Rebel Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch K8P236L6.