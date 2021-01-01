Signature Design by Ashley Realyn Dining Room Extension Table, Chipped White

DINING ROOM TABLE: Bon appetite. This dining room extension table has all the right ingredients for a French country-inspired feast HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Made of veneer, wood and engineered wood with some cast resin components. Antiqued two-tone finish with separate extension leaf which seats up to eight comfortably COTTAGE DESIGN: This dining room extension table has all the right ingredients for a French country-inspired feast for the eyes EXTENSION TABLE: Measures 42" W x 96" D x 30" H with leaf. Table depth without leaf 78" ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions, tools and hardware included