REALTREE Camo Bolster Dog Bed in Brown | Polyester | PetSmart
Your dog deserves a truly comfortable place to lay his head and rest, and this Realtree Large Camo Bolstered Pet Bed places a premium on comfort. This bolster-style pet bed features a Microtect sleep surface, and allows your pup to sink and truly enjoy the rest and relaxation he deserves. Features: Large Camo Bolstered Pet Bed with Brown Piping Easy stepover in the front for your Pet and a Microtec Sleep Surface Removable Cover is Machine Washable Includes: 1 Pet bed Color: Camo/Taupe Environment: Indoors Meets Airline Travel: No Material: Cover: 100% Polyester Cover Bottom: 100% Olefin Fill: 100% Polyester Fiber Cleaning Instructions: Remove outer cover, Machine Wash separately, mild detergent, only non-chlorine bleach when needed, cold water, gentle cycle. Air or line dry, dry completely before using. Caution: NOT intended for use by children. Pets can chew items unexpectedly. If this happens please remove bed immediately if torn or damaged. Seek veterinary attention if ANY material is ingested. SIZE Dimensions: 36 in x 30 in x 10 in REALTREE Camo Bolster Dog Bed in Brown | Polyester | PetSmart