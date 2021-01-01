From the holiday aisle
Green Realistic Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree with Lights
Advertisement
Bring the holiday spirit into your home with the artificial Christmas tree. This artificial tree features hinged branches for a dazzling Christmas display. With life-like needles and a realistic appearance, this artificial tree is sure to add warmth to any room or space for years to come. The included sturdy metal base will safely and steadily support your tree and decorations. Constructed from flame-retardant and non-allergenic materials, this tree provides a safer alternative to real trees. The tree with Christmas decorating anywhere in your home. Known as "the oldest family name for Christmas trees in America", we are a 4th generation family-owned manufacturer and distributor of high quality, hand-crafted artificial Christmas trees, and home décor. With a long and rich history dedicated to producing beautifully designed artificial Christmas trees and home decor items, the Puleo family and its dedicated team of employees continue to deliver exceptional products of the highest quality and craftsmanship. This has enabled us to serve families like yours for more than 65 years and counting. Size: 6.5' H