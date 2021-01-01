Coffee Contracts Wine Gifts Shop Real Estate Contracts Broker Agent Gift Coffee Wine Dealer Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you a coffee-obsessed real estate agent or broker? You should start your job by signing contracts with coffee, and closing contracts and deals with a wine. Funny and vintage real estate life design with two shaking hands graphic on sunset for agents. Coffee, contracts then wine - retro cool realtor gifts for a coffee lover dealer, house developer agent, property manager, wine lovers from professions like hustlers, landlords, coworkers, or as a for a salesperson to wear at the property launches events. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only