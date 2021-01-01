Reagan Chandelier by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Multicolor - (CHC 5903AB/CG-L)

Create a palace of light in larger rooms with the Reagan Chandelier by Visual Comfort. Starting with a disc set into a square ceiling mount, it drops a chain with angular links to a metal finial set onto a crystal stem. Designed by Chapman & Myers, two layers of crystal arms sweep out and up from a central hub, each capped by steel sockets, with the lamping gentled in turn by the fabric shades. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Candelabra. Color: White. Finish: Antique Burnished Brass