Ready Barstool by Blu Dot - Color: Grey - Finish: Green - (RD1-BARSTL-GR)

The Ready Barstool brings a sense of practicality to any room. Used on occasion or as a perfect everyday perch, this piece features a powder-coated steel sled legs and a molded plywood seat. These stools can be stacked vertically for convenient storage. Available in a variety of colors, these stools are ready when you are. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Grey.