From cat read book
Cat Read Book Reader Reading Librarian Tote Bag
Advertisement
The Cats and Books Design is for cat owner or book readers who love to read a book and stroke their cat. You love reading and are a Bookworm or Librarian? Then you'll love this, too! Life Is Better with Cats And Books 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.