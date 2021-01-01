From o'neill
O'Neill Reactor-2 1.5mm Long Sleeve Top
From sunup to sundown, conquer those waves in this O'Neill Reactor-2 1.5mm Long Sleeve Top. Lightweight wetsuit top is crafted from soft, gooey Super Stretch fabrication. Pull on construction. Sealed crew neckline reduces water leakage. Long raglan sleeves promote a wider range of motion. FluidFoam and FluidFlex 2 neoprene for superior feel, flexibility and unrestricted movement. Strategically placed seamless paddle zones allow for unrestricted motion. Flatlock stitching to reduce chafing and increase comfort. Straight hemline with boardshort connector. 85% nylon, 15% spandex. Hand wash cold, drip dry in shade. Imported. WARNING Measurements: Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size M (5'9-5'11, 150-170 lbs). Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.