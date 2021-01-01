The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Beauty and ingenuity are crafted into every Vera Bradley piece, adding brightness, fun, and functionality wherever you go. Get ready to jet set flaunting the posh Vera Bradley ReActive Carry-On bag featuring dual carrying handles with an adjustable crossbody strap. Part of the Vera Bradley ReActive line using 100% recycled polyester for outer and lining materials. Zip closure and exterior zip pockets with back trolley sleeve. Recycled polyester lining has interior slip compartments. Imported. Measurements: Width: 19 in Depth: 7 1 2 in Height: 12 in Weight: 2 lbs 2.6 oz