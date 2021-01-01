Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Women's Road Running Shoes

Advertisement
A BARELY THERE FEEL. Run feeling free while bringing elevated embellishments to your look in the Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2. Updated in a variety of soothing greens, the laceless design and Flyknit technology offer secured comfort. Nike React foam works to help keep your step cushioned and comfortable for each stride. Benefits Nike React technology delivers a soft, smooth, responsive ride. The shape of the foam midsole is all about zonal performance. It provides support for the 3 phases of a runner's strideâflexibility at toe-off, a smooth ride at mid-stance and cushioning at contact. The latest in Flywire technology features an elastic design that intertwines with the Flyknit upper, helping your foot feel secure as you run. Product Details Heel and tongue pull tabs Style: DO6698; Color: Platinum Tint/Dark Teal Green/Jade Smoke/Light Silver; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult