beautyblender Re-Dew Set & Refresh Spray By beautyblender in White
What It Is: A do-it-all face mist that hydrates skin, adds luminosity, and refreshes makeup in one easy spritz. What It Does: This two-phase solution includes a milky oil that nourishes and balances with silk extract and soothing probiotics, while a supercharged water instantly plumps and hydrates with antioxidants, white birch extract, and hyaluronic acid. When shaken, the two phases impart a boost of skin-quenching moisture and radiance. How to use: Shake well to combine. Hold the bottle 6-8" away from your face, close your eyes, and mist directly onto skin to boost hydration and luminosity. To retouch makeup, spray onto a makeup sponge to easily reblend. About beautyblender With experience that spans a 20-year journey as one of the most sought-after Hollywood makeup artists in the industry, Rea Ann Silva launched beautyblender: A one-of-a-kind edgeless makeup sponge that ensured her clients looked flawless on high-definition cameras. Winning countless beauty awards, beautyblender's original tool is a must-have for makeup mavens and newbies alike. The brand continues to drive innovation in their field, producing go-to products that require minimal effort to deliver maximum results.