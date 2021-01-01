From quoizel
Quoizel RDY538 Dury 5 Light 37-3/4" Wide Linear Chandelier Antique White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Quoizel RDY538 Dury 5 Light 37-3/4" Wide Linear Chandelier European in design yet versatile in appeal, Dury is a beautiful collection. The crisscrossed bands add visual interest and the antique white finish is sure to compliment all types of decor styles.FeaturesConstructed from steel(5) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs included (4) 6" and (4) 12" downrods includedVintage Edison bulbs includedETL rated for damp locations10 year electrical components limited warranty / 3 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Maximum Height: 52-1/4"Width: 37-3/4"Depth: 13-1/4"Product Weight: 10.7 lbsCord Length: 96"Canopy Width: 13"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: Yes Antique White