RCA RCWC20RW Wall Clock, 11.5" Round - Gold. Decorative Wall Clock - Battery Operated Quartz Accuracy - Large Display Clock

Timeless design with quartz accuracy fits in with any décor; perfect wall clock for any bedroom, living room, kitchen, office or classroom 11. 5” clock with easy to read, large numbers; sturdy plastic frame and glass face cover make it easy to clean Single wheel setting makes it easy to set the time; Hanging keyhole on back for easy hanging on a wall Runs on a single AA battery (not included) Comes in two colors: Metallic Grey trim & numbers/White face and Champagne gold trim & numbers/White face