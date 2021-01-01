Reebok X Victoria Beckham Rbk Vb Seamless Bra - Sandy Rose - Size S

Our commitment to Breast Cancer awareness: if you purchase this style in any shade of pink, we'll donate $10 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Learn more. The RBK VB Seamless Bra from Reebok X Victoria Beckham is a light to medium support sports neck bra with high-sheen elastic cross-back straps. The seamless design ensures that you always stay comfortable while the tight fit keeps you secure. Designed for low to medium impact workouts, this bra includes removable pads for optional shape.