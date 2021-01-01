Ray-Ban 59 mm RB3543 Chromance - Polarized

Superior craftsmanship and sleek style are all rolled up into these amazing Ray-Ban sunglasses. With a chromance lens, lightweight metal aviator-inspired style frames, and crystal lenses offer 100% UV protection. Polarized lenses are designed to eliminate the intensity of glare by passing light through a special filter imbedded in tiny crystals that absorb much of the reflected glare. Decorative brow bar, clear adjustable nose pads, brandmark at the top corner of the right lens. Protective hard case included. Made in Italy. Measurements: Eye Size: 56 mm Bridge: 27 mm Temple Size: 130 mm Weight: 0.8 oz WARNING