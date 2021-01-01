Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized 50

Treat yourself to one of Ray-Ban's original styles and look great all summer long. Lightweight plastic ZYL hinged frames. Glass lenses offer 100% UV protection. Base curve 6. Lenses are Rx-Able (prescription ready). Polarized lenses designed to eliminate the intensity of glare by passing light through a special filter imbedded in tiny crystals that absorb much of the reflected glare. Luxottica polarized lenses are made using state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques to ensure that the lenses do not chip, peel, fade, or delaminate. Integrated nosepads. Brandmark at temples. Made in Italy. Case included. Measurements: Eye Size: 50 mm Bridge: 22 mm Temple Size: 145 mm Weight: 1.5 oz