Noble House Raylea Swivel Wicker Outdoor Papasan Lounge Chair with Beige Cushion

Sink into our charming outdoor Papasan chair that cradles you in airy contentment and charming design. From its iconic bowl-shaped seat to its convenient swivel function, this delightful chair instantly upgrades your backyard or patio space with style and comfort. This chair is constructed with a sturdy frame that is wrapped with a beautiful wicker finish and is topped with a plush, tufted cushion. Whether you are curling up with a good book or just enjoying the sunshine, our Papasan chair is the perfect place to nestle in for some outdoor relaxation.