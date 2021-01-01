Rayle 55.9" Square Arm Loveseat
Description
Color:Brown, Grey Fabric:100% PolyesterWooden frame:EucalyptusSofa Dimension:L:55.9’’* W:31.5”H:33.1”Weight capacity:600lbs2 Cartons/SETFeatures:Stress-free fabrics were chosen to be durable and easy-to-clean.The naturally-strong wood frame is wrapped in cozy, supportive foam cushioning.Solid rubberwood legs and durable upholstery stand up to daily wear and tear.Product Type: LoveseatDesign: StandardReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Mattress Included: NoSeating Capacity - to Migrate: 2Upholstery Material: 100% PolyesterUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: Leg Color: Dark BrownPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: EucalyptusLeg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: RubberwoodSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Sinuous SpringsBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothDurability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Cushion backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: YesSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 600Country of Origin - Additional Details: Values Do Not ApplyPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: Foam Density: 1.9 lbs./cu. ft. and overCushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustComponent Connector: Cushion Ticking: Treatment: Treatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainabi