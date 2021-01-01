From retro hunter
Raygun Pew! T-shirt Vintage Retro Sci-fi Science Fiction
Advertisement
Scifi fans, authors, writers, filmmakers, illustrators, & designers! This shirt has a retrofuture ray gun or lasor gun from old movies, comic books, & TV shows. Bold illustration says "pew, pew, pew." Fire up your imagination & nostalgia for old stories. Fun & playful gift for kids, teens, adults, mom, dad, wife, husband, brother, sister, aunt, uncle, daughter, son, or friends for Christmas, Hanukkah, Mother's Day, Father's Day, or birthdays. Atomicpunk, atomic age, 1950s, 1960s style blaster. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem