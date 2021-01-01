Rayan Outdoor Modern 6 Seater Dining Set, Light Gray, Gray, Dark Gray, Black

Bring home a subtle yet charming farmhouse touch to your outdoor space with a stylish dining set. Made with aluminum frames and lightweight concrete, our durable, high-quality dining set features unique rope weave seating to bring a sleek touch and delightful convenience to your backyard or patio space. This set will match any outdoor furniture while also providing incredible durability and unparalleled style for your space. Featuring an intricate woven design and edgy modern frames, our set will blend seamlessly into your summer routine. MODERN DESIGN: With clean, precise lines, our dining set is the ideal modern accessory for your outdoor space. Finished with exquisite rope weave seating and smooth aluminum frames, this set not only offers a chic, minimalistic look but also provides incredible structure. With iconic X-shape table legs, this set is finished with a subtle farmhouse style. LIGHTWEIGHT CONCRETE: This dining table is constructed with lightweight concrete for a smooth, sleek look. This provides a highly durable structure that can hold a substantial amount of weight. ALUMINUM FRAME: The chairs of this set is built with aluminum, creating a lightweight and stable frame. This material is rust-resistant which will further extend the life of your product. ROPE WEAVE: Each chair features an intricate rope weave design that provides an incredibly durable and unique appearance. The handcrafted details of this material allow this piece to blend seamlessly with your outdoor decor. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this dining set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This set includes one dining table and six chairs.